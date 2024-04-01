The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
Crime Auburn Gresham News

Chicago man charged in Auburn Gresham slaying

Kevin Garrett, 18, faces a felony count of first-degree murder in the death of an acquaintance Saturday in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Kevin Garrett, 18, is accused of shooting an acquaintance to death.

A Chicago man is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed a 41-year-old man Saturday in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police said.

Kevin Garrett, 18, faces a felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested Sunday, police said.

Garrett allegedly shot a man several times inside a home in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. and police said he knew the victim. He fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Garrett is set to appear in court Tuesday.

