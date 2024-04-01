Chicago man charged in Auburn Gresham slaying

A Chicago man is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed a 41-year-old man Saturday in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police said.
Kevin Garrett, 18, faces a felony count of first-degree murder. He was arrested Sunday, police said.
Garrett allegedly shot a man several times inside a home in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. and police said he knew the victim. He fled the scene after the shooting, police said.
The man who was shot was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Garrett is set to appear in court Tuesday.
