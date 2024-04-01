The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
Man, 19, dies after Jackson Park neighborhood shooting

The man was standing outside a home in the 6700 block of South Cornell Avenue when someone approached in a black Jeep and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A still-unidentified 19-year-old man has died after someone in a Jeep shot him Sunday in the Jackson Park neighborhood.

A 19-year-old man has died following a shooting early Sunday in the Jackson Park neighborhood.

The man was standing outside a home in the 6700 block of South Cornell Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. when someone approached in a black Jeep and opened fire, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was initially listed in good condition, according to police.

At 4:30 a.m. he pronounced was dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

He has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

