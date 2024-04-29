The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
Man fatally shot outside Logan Square Walgreens

The man, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot of the Walgreens, 2001 N. Milwaukee Ave., officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Police Department crime scene tape

The death of a man who was fatally shot in a Walgreens parking lot in Logan Square has been ruled a homicide.

The still-unidentified man, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An autopsy Monday determined he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were made.

