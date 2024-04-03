The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Driver fleeing traffic stop in Auburn Gresham hits cyclist

Police stopped a car about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 87th Street. As police approached, the car drove off, hitting a cyclist. The cyclist was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are searching for the driver of a Chevy Camaro who allegedly hit and seriously injured a bicyclist while fleeing a traffic stop last week in Auburn Gresham.

Chicago Police Department

Officers in a marked squad car pulled the driver over for a traffic violation about 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said.

The driver drove away as officers walked up to their car, then hit a 37-year-old man who was biking, and fled the scene, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was initially in critical condition, police said. An updated condition was not available.

The car was described as a black, soft-top convertible Chevy Camaro. The car’s license plates were bent, and it’s believed to have front-end damage and a broken windshield, police said.

