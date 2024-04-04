Police investigating after body found at water filtration plant in South Shore

A man was found dead at a city-run water filtration plant in South Shore Thursday morning, police said.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was found around 5:20 a.m. with trauma to the head at the Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant in the 3300 block of East Cheltenham Place, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

City officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.