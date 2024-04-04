The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Crime News South Shore

Police investigating after body found at water filtration plant in South Shore

The unidentified man was found with trauma to the head around 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Police investigating after body found at water filtration plant in South Shore
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was found dead at a city-run water filtration plant in South Shore Thursday morning, police said.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was found around 5:20 a.m. with trauma to the head at the Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant in the 3300 block of East Cheltenham Place, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

City officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Wendy’s drive-thru worker shot in Chatham
Driver fleeing traffic stop in Auburn Gresham hits cyclist
16-year-old boy charged in Rogers Park mass shooting
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead in Northwest Side home
Attorney General Merrick Garland, in Chicago, announces $78 million in federal grants for violence prevention
3 charged in Easter weekend shooting that killed 16-year-old boy, wounded 3 in Austin
The Latest
Illinois v Villanova
College Sports
Illinois beats Villanova 71-57 for inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament title
Makira Cook rebounded from first-half foul trouble by scoring 22 of her 27 points in the second half.
By Associated Press
 
walleyesunlimitedswapmeetRonWozny.png
Outdoors
Walleyes Unlimited’s swap meet and Fly Fishing Film Tour lead Go & Show
Fishing covers a big tent covering many activities.
By Dale Bowman
 
TAIWAN-EARTHQUAKE
Nation/World
Chicago students in Taiwan uninjured in earthquake
The students from St. Ignatius College Prep were eating breakfast when the ground shook, according to the school’s Facebook page.
By Mary Norkol
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Wendy’s drive-thru worker shot in Chatham
A customer argued with the 20-year-old employee before firing shots, police said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Community residents have a chance to own the Roseland Medical and Retail Center strip mall on West 111th Street.
Editorials
Roseland residents have a chance to invest in their community. Go for it.
Any smart effort to boost struggling neighborhoods and save local businesses has our support. Kudos to Chicago TREND for its plan to help Roseland residents become part-owners of a local strip mall.
By CST Editorial Board
 