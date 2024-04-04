Police investigating after body found at water filtration plant in South Shore

A man was found dead at a city-run water filtration plant in South Shore Thursday morning, police said.
The man, who hasn't been identified, was found around 5:20 a.m. with trauma to the head at the Eugene Sawyer Water Purification Plant in the 3300 block of East Cheltenham Place, according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
City officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, in Chicago, announces $78 million in federal grants for violence prevention
The Latest
Makira Cook rebounded from first-half foul trouble by scoring 22 of her 27 points in the second half.
Fishing covers a big tent covering many activities.
The students from St. Ignatius College Prep were eating breakfast when the ground shook, according to the school’s Facebook page.
A customer argued with the 20-year-old employee before firing shots, police said.
Any smart effort to boost struggling neighborhoods and save local businesses has our support. Kudos to Chicago TREND for its plan to help Roseland residents become part-owners of a local strip mall.