Wendy’s drive-thru worker shot in Chatham

An employee at a Wendy's drive-thru restaurant was shot during a tiff with a customer in Chatham early Thursday, officials said.
The staffer, a 20-year-old woman, was working the window at Wendy's, 8740 S. Lafayette Ave., when a male customer started arguing with her before firing shots around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chicago police and fire departments.
The worker was shot in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, the fire department said.
Media reports say the drive-thru window was shattered by a bullet hole. A phone call to that Wendy's location didn't go through.
No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, in Chicago, announces $78 million in federal grants for violence prevention
The Latest
‘Human landfill’ can’t understand being singled out by acquaintances eager to dump the horrors of their past.
Chicago-area doctor Thaer Ahmad, who has treated patients in Gaza, walked out of a meeting of Muslim leaders Tuesday in protest of the administration’s continued support of Israel.
The Cubs completed a three-game sweep in their first home series of the season.
The avalanche occurred about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and the injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man.