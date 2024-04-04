Wendy’s drive-thru worker shot in Chatham

An employee at a Wendy's drive-thru restaurant was shot during a tiff with a customer in Chatham early Thursday, officials said.

The staffer, a 20-year-old woman, was working the window at Wendy's, 8740 S. Lafayette Ave., when a male customer started arguing with her before firing shots around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chicago police and fire departments.

The worker was shot in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, the fire department said.

Media reports say the drive-thru window was shattered by a bullet hole. A phone call to that Wendy's location didn't go through.

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.