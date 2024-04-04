The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Crime Chatham

Wendy’s drive-thru worker shot in Chatham

A customer argued with the 20-year-old employee before firing shots, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Wendy’s drive-thru worker shot in Chatham
Crime scene tape.

The worker was shot in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, the fire department said.

Sun-Times file

An employee at a Wendy's drive-thru restaurant was shot during a tiff with a customer in Chatham early Thursday, officials said.

The staffer, a 20-year-old woman, was working the window at Wendy's, 8740 S. Lafayette Ave., when a male customer started arguing with her before firing shots around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chicago police and fire departments.

The worker was shot in the right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, the fire department said.

Media reports say the drive-thru window was shattered by a bullet hole. A phone call to that Wendy's location didn't go through.

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Driver fleeing traffic stop in Auburn Gresham hits cyclist
16-year-old boy charged in Rogers Park mass shooting
Off-duty Chicago police officer found dead in Northwest Side home
Attorney General Merrick Garland, in Chicago, announces $78 million in federal grants for violence prevention
3 charged in Easter weekend shooting that killed 16-year-old boy, wounded 3 in Austin
Firefighters suffer minor injuries in Naperville fire
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_653.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m the one people choose for airing out their trauma
‘Human landfill’ can’t understand being singled out by acquaintances eager to dump the horrors of their past.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscope for Thursday, April 4, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Activists Protest Outside The White House Calling For A Ceasefire In Gaza War
Israel-Hamas War
Biden faces protest over his support for Israel during White House meeting
Chicago-area doctor Thaer Ahmad, who has treated patients in Gaza, walked out of a meeting of Muslim leaders Tuesday in protest of the administration’s continued support of Israel.
By Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ bullpen fills in for Justin Steele in 9-8 win over Rockies
The Cubs completed a three-game sweep in their first home series of the season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Switzerland Avalanche
News
Naperville teen, 2 others killed in avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt
The avalanche occurred about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and the injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man.
By Daily Herald
 