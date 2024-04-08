Man wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
An 18-year-old man was in the 7700 block of South Honore Street about 5:48 p.m. when someone shot him in the left side of his chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
An 18-year-old man was in the 7700 block of South Honore Street about 5:48 p.m. when someone shot him in the left side of his chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
