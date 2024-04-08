The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 8, 2024
Crime Auburn Gresham News

Man wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CPD-01.JPG

Sun-Times file

A man was wounded in a shooting in Auburn Gresham on Monday night.

An 18-year-old man was in the 7700 block of South Honore Street about 5:48 p.m. when someone shot him in the left side of his chest, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

