Man shot, wounded at CTA Red Line stop in Roseland
A man was shot and wounded Wednesday at a CTA Red Line station in Roseland on the Far South Side.
The 24-year-old was arguing with another man who fired shots about 9:35 p.m. at the 95th Street Red Line station, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
No arrests were reported.
