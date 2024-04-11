The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot, wounded at CTA Red Line stop in Roseland

The 24-year-old was arguing with another man who fired shots about 9:35 p.m. at the 95th Street Red Line station, police said. The wounded man was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
crime_scene_tape.jpg

Police tape at an armored car robbery. | Brian Jackson~Sun-Times

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday at a CTA Red Line station in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 24-year-old was arguing with another man who fired shots about 9:35 p.m. at the 95th Street Red Line station, Chicago police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No arrests were reported.

