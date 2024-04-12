Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

Police are seeking a 21-year-old man who allegedly fatally shot a 31-year-old man early Friday in an Auburn Gresham apartment, police said.

A 21-year-old man entered an apartment in the 8100 block of South Laflin Street and shot a 31-year-old man one time once in the abdomen before fleeing, police said.

The older man was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Police said the 21-year-old is “known” but is not in custody.

