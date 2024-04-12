The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A 21-year-old man entered an apartment in the 8100 block of South Laflin Street and shot a 31-year-old man one time in the abdomen before fleeing, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

Police are seeking a 21-year-old man who allegedly fatally shot a 31-year-old man early Friday in an Auburn Gresham apartment, police said.

The older man was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Police said the 21-year-old is “known” but is not in custody.

