Man dies days after South Chicago shooting
Michael Daniels, 18, was standing on the sidewalk April 2 in the 8000 block of South Phillips Avenue when someone opened fire around 7:15 p.m., Chicago police said.
A man died days after he was wounded in a shooting in South Chicago.
Daniels was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago hospital.
He died of his injures Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
No arrests have been made.
