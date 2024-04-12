Stickney man due in court facing attempted murder, home invasion charges in Beverly attack last month
Joey Miller, 25, was arrested Thursday and now faces three felony charges: first-degree attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery, police said.
A Stickney man is facing attempted murder and home invasion charges after he allegedly beat a 67-year-old man on the Far South Side late last month, according to Chicago Police.
Joey Miller, 25, was arrested Thursday and now faces three felony charges: first-degree attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery, police said.
Miller is alleged to have broken into a residence in the 2600 block of West 103rd Street and battered a 67-year-old man causing “serious injury” March 24, police said.
Miller is due in court later Friday.
The Latest
Two men, 31 and 25-years-old, were standing on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue when a white vehicle approached them from an alley and a passenger shot at them, police said.
A 21-year-old man entered an apartment in the 8100 block of South Laflin Street and shot a 36-year-old man one time in the abdomen before fleeing, police said.
The snub is upsetting to the mother’s dad, who thinks she’s using the child as a weapon.
Black women comprise 60% of the hair relaxer market, and thousands of lawsuits have been filed by Black women alleging that the products cause cancer or other diseases. A ban on formaldehyde, a carcinogen commonly used in relaxers, is pending with the Food and Drug Administration.
Amid growing hardship for low-income older adults, a federal program has helped over 1 million people get jobs and work training.