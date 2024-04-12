Stickney man due in court facing attempted murder, home invasion charges in Beverly attack last month

A Stickney man is facing attempted murder and home invasion charges after he allegedly beat a 67-year-old man on the Far South Side late last month, according to Chicago Police.

Joey Miller, 25, was arrested Thursday and now faces three felony charges: first-degree attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery, police said.

Miller is alleged to have broken into a residence in the 2600 block of West 103rd Street and battered a 67-year-old man causing “serious injury” March 24, police said.

Miller is due in court later Friday.