Friday, April 12, 2024
Stickney man due in court facing attempted murder, home invasion charges in Beverly attack last month

Joey Miller, 25, was arrested Thursday and now faces three felony charges: first-degree attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Stickney man is facing attempted murder and home invasion charges after he allegedly beat a 67-year-old man on the Far South Side late last month, according to Chicago Police.

Joey Miller, 25, was arrested Thursday and now faces three felony charges: first-degree attempted murder, home invasion and aggravated battery, police said.

Miller is alleged to have broken into a residence in the 2600 block of West 103rd Street and battered a 67-year-old man causing “serious injury” March 24, police said.

Miller is due in court later Friday.

