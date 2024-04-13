2 men fatally shot half-mile apart in Auburn Gresham

Two men were fatally shot within minutes of each other about a half-mile apart Saturday in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The first shooting happened about 5:15 p.m, Chicago police said. Officers found the 22-year-old man lying on the street in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

About five minutes later, a 20-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Union Avenue when two people fired shots from down the street, striking him in the back, police said. He was also taken to the medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects in the second shooting fled the scene in a silver car, according to police, who didn’t say whether they believe the attacks are connected.

