1 killed, 1 wounded in Austin shooting

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Saturday in Austin on the West Side.
A group was gathered in the street about 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Arthington Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died, police said.
Another man, 36, was shot in the calf and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
