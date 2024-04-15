Man, 21, fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

A man was shot and killed in an Auburn Gresham apartment building Monday morning, police said.

The man, 21, was in the hallway of an apartment building in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street around 1:20 a.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.