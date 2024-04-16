The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Roseland

A 34-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 111th Street at about 10 p.m., police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Roseland
CICEROSHOOTING-020319-2.jpg

A 34-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 111th Street at about 10 p.m., police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Sun-Times file

A man died after being found shot in Roseland, late Monday police said.

A 34-year-old man was found on the sidewalk behind a fieldhouse in the 200 block of East 111th Street at about 10 p.m., police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

No one is in custody, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated.

Next Up In Crime
Mayor hosts forum to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate, but some invitees skip meeting
Community gathers at vigil for victims of mass shooting in Back of the Yards
Chicago’s watchdog moves to fire police supervisor who lied about sex assault probe of fellow cop
Chicago cop sued by family of woman fatally struck outside House of Blues
5-year-old girl dies of injuries from child abuse in Austin
Anthony Robinson spent 11 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Too often, justice misses the mark.
The Latest
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 16, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) pictured at an October City Council meeting.
Chicago
Mayor hosts forum to combat antisemitism and other forms of hate, but some invitees skip meeting
About 20 elected officials and community organizers discussed ways the city can combat antisemitism, though attendees said it was just the start of the conversation. Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said the gesture was ‘hollow.’
By Violet Miller
 
South Carolina LSU Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky get what they wanted, selecting Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese with No. 3 and No. 7 picks
In a draft class touted as the one that will change the trajectory of the WNBA, arguably only one franchise procured more star power than the Sky, and it had the No. 1 overall pick.
By Annie Costabile
 
Seth Jones
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones much better in second half of season, just like in ’22-23
The veteran defenseman isn’t sure why, but his play and production improved significantly after Jan. 13 the last two seasons.
By Ben Pope
 
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox righty Nick Nastrini’s debut an ‘out of body experience’
Nastrini pitched five innings of two-run ball in the loss to the Royals.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 