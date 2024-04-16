Man fatally shot in Roseland

A man died after being found shot in Roseland, late Monday police said.
A 34-year-old man was found on the sidewalk behind a fieldhouse in the 200 block of East 111th Street at about 10 p.m., police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
No one is in custody, police said. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated.
The Latest
About 20 elected officials and community organizers discussed ways the city can combat antisemitism, though attendees said it was just the start of the conversation. Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) said the gesture was ‘hollow.’
In a draft class touted as the one that will change the trajectory of the WNBA, arguably only one franchise procured more star power than the Sky, and it had the No. 1 overall pick.
The veteran defenseman isn’t sure why, but his play and production improved significantly after Jan. 13 the last two seasons.
Nastrini pitched five innings of two-run ball in the loss to the Royals.