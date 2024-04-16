The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Shooting in Naperville leaves 1 wounded, prompts school lockdowns

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Leach Drive, where they found one person with a gunshot wound. The assailant fled on foot, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Naperville that left one person wounded.

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Leach Drive, where they found one person with a gunshot wound, Naperville police said.

The victim, whose age and gender weren’t released, was taken to a hospital to be treated for an injury not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The shooting, which police believe was a targeted attack, prompted schools in the area to be temporarily placed on lockdown after the shooter fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6665.

