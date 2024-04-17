The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Crime News Chicago

3 University of Chicago students held up near campus

The students were robbed approached by people with guns Wednesday afternoon. No one was hurt. University police will ‘maintain an increased presence’ following the incidents.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
police-lights.png

row of flashing lights on police car

File photo

Three University of Chicago students were robbed at gunpoint within minutes Wednesday near the school’s campus in Hyde Park.

Two students were walking in the 5600 block of South University Avenue about 2:50 p.m. when four people armed with handguns accosted them and took their belongings, then fled in a four-door black Infiniti, University of Chicago police said.

About five minutes later, another student was walking in the 1300 block of East 56th Street when two people approached the student with a handgun and took their belongings. The suspects left the area in a black car that was waiting for them, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the holdups, police said.

Campus safety ambassadors and university police officers will “maintain an increased presence” around the school’s campus in wake of the robberies, the university said.

No arrests were reported.

The Latest
The Masters - Previews
Crime
Man charged with trafficking stolen Masters golf memorabilia
Richard Brendan Globensky allegedly transported stolen Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia from the Augusta National Gold Club in Georgia between 2009 and 2022.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
fire.jpeg
News
Residential building in Pilsen collapses in blaze
Chicago Fire Department crews responded to the fire around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West 16th Street. No injuries were reported. The fire was put out about 9:30 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering community walk one-year anniversary Highland Park Fourth of July 4th parade mass shooting
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park to resume Independence Day parade two years after mass shooting
Mayor Nancy Rotering says the parade, dubbed ‘Sweet Home Highland Park,” and a celebration afterward will restore the community’s spirit while helping the city as it moves forward from the tragic events of 2022 with compassion and respect.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
IMG_4866.png
News
Emergency assistance center connects residents to services following Back of Yards mass shooting
Chicago police and community organizations gathered at Richard J. Daley Academy to provide information about available services to people affected by violent crimes.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Screen Shot 2024-04-17 at 7.39.09 PM.png
Education
What does Springfield's selective-enrollment bill mean for Chicago Public Schools?
The proposed legislation is the latest and most significant backlash to a declaration in December by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Board of Education that it would no longer prioritize selective schools and would refocus resources to neighborhood schools that have faced years of cuts and underfunding.
By Nader Issa
 