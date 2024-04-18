The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man charged in slaying of 74-year-old man in Greater Grand Crossing

Shermain Sargent, 41, is accused of beating Timothy Ash, 74, on Jan. 7 in the 6400 block of South King Drive. Ash died Jan. 12 of injuries suffered from the assault, the medical examiner reported.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged in slaying of 74-year-old man in Greater Grand Crossing
BAIL-091923-05.JPG

People walk in and out of the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

A Douglas man has been charged with murder in the death of a 74-year-old man on the South Side in January.

Shermaine Sargent, 41, is accused of beating Timothy Ash on Jan. 7 in the 6400 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing — the block where Ash lived, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ash died Jan. 12 of blunt head trauma suffered from an assault, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Sargent was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Next Up In Crime
3 University of Chicago students held up near campus
Man charged with trafficking stolen Masters golf memorabilia
Residential building in Pilsen collapses in blaze
Highland Park to resume Independence Day parade two years after mass shooting
Emergency assistance center connects residents to services following Back of Yards mass shooting
Person fatally shot in Brighton Park
The Latest
Charlotte Hornets v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu, Andre Drummond get OK for play-in game against the Hawks
Both Andre Drummond (left ankle) and Ayo Dosunmu (right quadricep) were sidelined at the end of the regular season and heading into the play-in game. By game time against Atlanta, however, both were cleared, giving coach Billy Donovan some much needed depth.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Cubs recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Friday to start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Cubs
Cubs make series of roster moves to help short bullpen before series finale against the Diamondbacks
The Cubs optioned Daniel Palencia and Luke Little and brought up Hayden Wesneski and Colten Brewer.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs Diamondbacks Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski replaces bad memories at Chase Field with bullpen-saving performance
The Cubs claimed a series win against the Diamondbacks with a 5-3 victory on Wednesday
By Maddie Lee
 
Stephen Colbert announces his Chicago plans on Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show."
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert to move 'Late Show' to Chicago for Democratic convention
CBS show will be based at the Auditorium Theatre from Aug. 19 to 22.
By Darel Jevens
 
The Masters - Previews
Crime
Man charged with trafficking stolen Masters golf memorabilia
Richard Brendan Globensky allegedly transported stolen Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia from the Augusta National Gold Club in Georgia between 2009 and 2022.
By Sun-Times Wire
 