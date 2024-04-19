The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 19, 2024
Woman killed, man injured in West Garfield Park

The two were driving in an alley just before 5 p.m. when several people started shooting from two cars, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An evidence marker at a crime scene.

They were driving in an alley in the 3800 block of West Jackson Boulevard when people in a nearby SUV and sedan opened fire.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The two were driving in an alley just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Jackson Boulevard when several people started shooting from a white SUV and a white sedan, Chicago police said.

The woman, 20, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The man, 19, was shot in the back and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

