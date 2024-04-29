The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Crime South Chicago

Man fatally shot in South Chicago

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are looking for a dark colored car in connection with the shooting.

Chicago police are looking for a dark colored car that sped away after a man was fatally shot in South Chicago late Sunday.

Police were called to the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue about 11 p.m. where they found the man, 33, with several gunshot wounds to his torso, according to Chicago police.

The unidentified victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police determined someone in a dark colored sedan fled the scene after shooting, according to an initial investigation.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

