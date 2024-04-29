The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Crime South Shore

Woman shot, prompting SWAT response in South Shore

The alleged gunman fled into a nearby building and a SWAT team responded, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The shooting happened about midnight Monday in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was shot in South Shore and the alleged gunman fled, prompting a SWAT team to respond to the scene early Monday, police said.

The woman, 26, was shot in the 7700 block of South South Shore Drive around midnight, police said.

After the woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, the attacker then fled, possibly into a nearby residential building in the same block.

A SWAT team responded to the shooting and the scene remains active as of about 6:30 a.m., police said.

