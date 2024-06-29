The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Teen charged with murder in death of retired Chicago cop yelled 'freeze,' grabbed him before firing: prosecutors

Marquan Jones, 17, appeared in court and was ordered to be held in custody, a judge ruled.

By  Mary Norkol
   
He spent his entire career safeguarding our city and spent his retirement as a reverend, speaking out against the violent crime that’s plaguing our neighborhoods,” police Supt. Larry Snelling said last week about Larry Neuman.

A teen boy charged with murder in the killing of a former Chicago police officer earlier this month grabbed the ex-cop, yelled “freeze” and fired multiple shots, prosecutors said at a hearing Saturday before the boy was ordered detained while awaiting trial.

Marquan Jones, 17, was the first to fire at Larry Neuman June 20 on the front lawn of his home in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street, Assistant State’s Attorney Eugene Wood said during a detention hearing. Jones is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder after being automatically transferred from juvenile court.

While Neuman was paying a man who witnessed the shooting for helping him mow the lawn, Jones and codefendant 16-year-old Lazarious Watt approached, put on ski masks and carried guns, Wood said.

Jones grabbed Neuman, told him to “freeze,” and fired multiple shots before running toward an alley to get away, Wood told Cook County associate judge Shauna Boliker. Neuman reached for his own gun and returned a single shot.

Neuman’s wife came outside to find him with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, Wood said. It’s unclear who shot Neuman, but both defendants fired at least once, Wood said.

Police found shell casings and Neuman’s gun on the scene, and they’ve been sent in for ballistics testing, Wood said.

Prosecutors didn’t identify a motive for the shooting.

Before being charged, Jones turned himself in to police and has been cooperative, Wood said.

Police analyzed numerous surveillance videos and identified Jones and Watt in footage near the crime scene, according to Wood. Jones’ public defender argued the evidence wasn’t strong enough to keep Jones in custody because he hadn’t seen the quality of the video.

Jones and Watt were both identified in the footage by multiple people, including witnesses and people who knew them through the neighborhood and school. One witness was riding his bike near the scene before the shooting, greeted Neuman and saw Jones and Watt in an alley. Shortly after that, he heard gunshots, Wood said.

Throughout the hearing, Jones sat next to his attorney in handcuffs and a brown sweatshirt that read “JTDC” on the back, standing for “Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.” He looked down or swiveled in his chair as the prosecution and defense made their statements.

Jones has denied the allegations, and his attorney reiterated that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Jones’ attorney argued that the evidence presented by the prosecution wasn’t “clear and convincing” to prove he was a threat to the community, and pushed for Jones to be released with electronic monitoring.

Boliker ruled Jones should be held in custody.

“I don’t think there’s any question that you pose that threat,” Boliker said, addressing Jones in court. “I don’t believe there are any combinations of conditions that would keep the community safe.”

Neuman has been honored as a stalwart in his community, and hundreds gathered to pay their final respects on Saturday. He was a Vietnam veteran and the police department’s longest-serving bomb squad technician until his retirement after 28 years in 2010. After his retirement from the department, he became a Transportation Security Administration explosives specialist who worked at both O’Hare and Midway airports and eventually worked as a reverend.

Jones’ next court date is July 2.

