Tow truck driver shot, killed in Crestwood road rage attack

A tow truck driver was killed in a road rage shooting Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Crestwood, police say.

The driver of a tow truck and the driver of a Buick were near Cal-Sag Road and Cicero Avenue when they collided about 3 p.m., the Crestwood Police Department said.

Both drivers continued driving south on Cicero Avenue but stopped near 132nd Street, where the tow truck driver pulled out a gun and shot at the person in the Buick. The driver of the Buick, who had a valid concealed carry license, pulled out a gun and returned fire, striking the tow truck driver.

The driver of the tow truck, a 35-year-old man, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at (708) 371-4800.