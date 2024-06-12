The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Crime News Chicago

3 wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

The three were shot just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of South Western Avenue. They all were hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
Police caution at a crime scene.

Sun-Times file

Three people were shot and wounded Wednesday in Chicago Lawn.

Two people were driving north in the 5900 block of South Western Avenue just before 2 p.m. when someone on the sidewalk fired shots, Chicago police said.

Both occupants in the car, a 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and the man to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both were listed in good condition, police said.

A third victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the chest and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A firearm was found at the shooting scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Push to monitor Chicago police traffic stops under federal court order faces stiff resistance from community groups
Former CPS dean pleads guilty to sexually abusing student — then takes it back in dispute over sentence
3 deputies shot while responding to home near Dixon, suspect also wounded, official says
19-year-old woman fatally shot on South Side mourned by family: 'I don’t wish this pain on no mother'
Food delivery driver in critical condition after being shot in Englewood
Boy, 14, critically wounded in Little Village shooting
The Latest
Outside the Rogers Park co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market during its grand opening.
Small Business
Co-op grocery store Wild Onion Market opens in Rogers Park
The community-owned store offering locally sourced food and products was 10 years in the making, owners said.
By Amy Yee
 
Chicago police officers confront Dexter Reed after pulling over his SUV in Humboldt Park last month.
Police Reform
Push to monitor Chicago police traffic stops under federal court order faces stiff resistance from community groups
Witnesses at federal court hearings worried that including traffic stops in a consent decree originally issued in 2019 to reform the Chicago Police Department would actually slow attempts to curb the controversial practice.
By Tom Schuba
 
SIXCOSTUMES-061324-04.jpg
Theater
All that glitters — the costumes fit for a queen in the musical 'Six'
British costume designer Gabriella Slade won a Tony Award in 2022 for her work.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Riot Fest co-founder Michael Petryshyn says the cost of staging the fest in Bridgeview will be "in the same ballpark" as the price tag in Douglass Park.
Riot Fest
EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' process drove Riot Fest out of Douglass Park, co-founder says
With move from Chicago to southwest suburban Bridgeview, Michael “Riot Mike” Petryshyn looks forward to “going somewhere where people want you.”
By Selena Fragassi
 
Schubas_BigShoulders.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Comic book series set in Chicago and 'love letter' to the city launches on Kickstarter
With words by John Dudley and art by Scott Gray, “Big Shoulders” explores the journeys of several characters in Chicago who have big aspirations. The “urban fantasy” will feature aliens, dragons and immortal beings — but also plenty of Chicago history.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 