3 wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting

Three people were shot and wounded Wednesday in Chicago Lawn.
Two people were driving north in the 5900 block of South Western Avenue just before 2 p.m. when someone on the sidewalk fired shots, Chicago police said.
Both occupants in the car, a 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and the man to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Both were listed in good condition, police said.
A third victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the chest and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
A firearm was found at the shooting scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
