4 injured, 1 critically, in Avalon Park shooting overnight

Three men and a woman were injured, one critically, after being shot in Avalon Park neighborhood early Friday morning on the South Side, police said.

The four victims were standing on a sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a passing red sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police.

A 33-year-old woman was in critical condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck while three of the victims — a 44-year-old man, 37-year-old man and 30-year-old man — were in fair condition at nearby hospitals, police said.

The shooting is the second time four people were shot at once within 12 hours. Four people were shot in West Pullman around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, leaving three women in good condition and one man in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.