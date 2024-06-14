The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 14, 2024
Crime News Chicago

4 injured, 1 critically, in Avalon Park shooting overnight

The victims were standing in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a passing car fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 injured, 1 critically, in Avalon Park shooting overnight
CFD-01.JPG

It was the second quadruple shooting in less than 12 hours.

Sun-Times file photo

Three men and a woman were injured, one critically, after being shot in Avalon Park neighborhood early Friday morning on the South Side, police said.

The four victims were standing on a sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue when someone in a passing red sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police.

A 33-year-old woman was in critical condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck while three of the victims — a 44-year-old man, 37-year-old man and 30-year-old man — were in fair condition at nearby hospitals, police said.

The shooting is the second time four people were shot at once within 12 hours. Four people were shot in West Pullman around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, leaving three women in good condition and one man in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Motorist shot at, injured in crash on Stevenson Expressway
4 shot, wounded in West Pullman on Far South Side
Stolen Jeep plows into West Town restaurant: 'It's so reckless'
Man, 70, shot in Irving Park neighborhood
Shot eight years ago, teen sees detectives from case like family: 'I feel special knowing people care for me'
Tres heridos en un tiroteo en Chicago Lawn
The Latest
Nicole Robinson DNC volunteer
2024 Democratic National Convention
As the DNC looks for thousands of volunteers, past helpers share stories of the convention’s influence
From 1968 to today, volunteers in Chicago aim to connect visitors to their city, and to see some of the convention action themselves.
By Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-532.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should we remain here or move closer to our daughters?
Couple considers leaving longtime hometown, and all the friends and neighbors there, to be more involved with their children and grandchildren.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Then-Mayor Richard M. Daley sits for an interview with Fran Spielman in August 1996 during the Democratic National Convention. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times file photo
2024 Democratic National Convention
1996 Democratic convention was redemption for Chicago — and Daley
Then-Mayor Richard M. Daley “saw this as an opportunity to show a city that does work — not a city that crumbles under the pressure of protesters,” said Leslie Fox, executive director of the 1996 convention’s host committee. “The stakes were pretty high.”
By Fran Spielman
 
WATCHDOGS-0614240-4.jpg
The Watchdogs
CTA Second Chance trainees say they faced discipline after complaining of burns from caustic cleaners
The transit workers union wants the agency to stop using the $15.80-an-hour apprentices on the crews that scrub the outside of L cars, using an acid-based cleaner.
By Lauren FitzPatrick
 
BEARS-051224-40.jpg
Bears
Caleb Williams' QB room is stacked with Bears coaches, but only one voice
It takes a village to develop a quarterback. The Bears spent the last seven weeks trying to ensure Williams didn’t feel he was getting advice from every single villager.
By Patrick Finley
 