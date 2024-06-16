3 shot, 1 fatally, in Grand Boulevard

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Evans Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A man, 35, was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 38, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The third victim, a woman, 26, was shot in the buttocks and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Preliminary evidence indicates multiple gunmen fled on foot, police said. There was no one in custody.