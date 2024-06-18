1 killed, 1 wounded in South Shore shooting

A 53-year-old man was killed and a 74-year-old man wounded in a shooting Monday in South Shore.
They were standing near an alley about 6:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
The other man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was listed in good condition at the same hospital, police said.
No arrests were reported.
