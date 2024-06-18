The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
7-year-old boy shot, killed on Near West Side

The boy was walking out of his home about 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard when shots were fired, striking him in the chest, police said. Sources say an assault-style rifle was used in the attack.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
561A1032.jpg

Police say a 7-year-old boy was shot in the chest about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Town. The boy was on his way to visit a neighbor when he was shot.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A 7-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his chest. They applyied pressure to his wound, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters, and an officer rushed him to Stroger Hospital in his squad car.

“I got the kid in my car, we’re going to Stroger,” the officer told dispatchers over the radio. “Let them know it’s going to be critical.”

The boy was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, Snelling said at a news conference outside the hospital.

561A1095.jpg

Police say the shooting of a 7-year-old boy Tuesday in West Town did not appear to be targeted.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The shooting did not appear to be targeted, he added. The boy was walking out of his home on his way to a neighbor’s house when shots were fired as he reached the sidewalk.

“The random shooting of this 7 year old is unacceptable. We really have to think about who we are as a society when our kids are being shot in the street,” Snelling said.

Sources tell the Sun-Times that an assault-style rifle may have been used in the attack. At least 11 shell casings were found at the scene, an officer radioed.

“We have had enough of this,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said at the news conference. “We’ve had enough. We’re not pointing a finger at anybody, we all have to get to work and decide what kind of city we ultimately want to be: A city where children can get up and walk and ride their bikes and play, or a city that has allowed weapons to come into this city to terrorize us.”

No one was reported in custody.

This is a developing story.

