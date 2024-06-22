Man fatally shot in Douglas

A man was shot to death in Douglas on the South Side Saturday morning, police said.
Police found the man, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 2900 block of South State Street around 10:40 a.m.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Chicago police release videos of 2 people of interest in fatal West Side shooting of retired officer
The Latest
The man was in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.
Three 16-year-old boys were shot, one of them fatally, while they were getting into a car about 7 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street.
Multiple people from a car fired shots, prompting a guest of a repass service at the Salvation Army to return shots. One person has been arrested, but police are searching for other suspects.
Police found the man, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 400 block of West Division Street around 2:30 a.m.
The first Sunday of the season brings Caitlin Clark to Wintrust Arena for one of the games of the day in all of sports. After that, though, Chicago fans might look at the states of some of their teams and realize there’s a lot to complain about.