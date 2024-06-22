The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Douglas

Police found the man, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 2900 block of South State Street around 10:40 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death in Douglas on the South Side Saturday morning, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

