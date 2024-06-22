Man fatally shot in Old Town

A man was shot to death in Old Town early Saturday, police said.
Police found the man, 34, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 400 block of West Division Street around 2:30 a.m.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy on Near West Side: 'There is no excuse for this violence'
The Latest
It’s a confusing new turn in a marriage where wife works hard to make the man feel cared for.
Northwestern says Derrick Gragg was reassigned, by why is its statement not taken at face value?
Three 16-year-old boys were shot, one of them fatally, while they were getting into a car about 7 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of North Rockwell Street.
Multiple people from a car fired shots, prompting a guest of a repass service at the Salvation Army to return shots. One person has been arrested, but police are searching for other suspects.