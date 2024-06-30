3 killed in Grand Crossing shooting

Three people were shot and killed in Grand Crossing during an argument early Sunday, police said.

The three people were in the 500 block of East 76th Street around 2:15 a.m. when they began arguing with two other people, according to Chicago police. The two suspects got into a silver SUV and fired shots.

A 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead. Another man, 26, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The suspects fled the scene in the SUV and no other injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.