2 injured in Little Village arson: police

Two people were injured in a fire that was intentionally set Monday night in Little Village.

About 7:40 p.m., authorities were called to a fire in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue and two people were rescued from the building, police said.

A 60-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition while a 62-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Mt. Sinai, officials said.

Further investigation determined the fire to be arson, authorities said.

No one was in custody.