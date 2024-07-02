2 injured in Little Village arson: police
About 7:40 p.m., authorities responded to a fire in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue and two people were rescued from the building, Chicago police said.
Two people were injured in a fire that was intentionally set Monday night in Little Village.
About 7:40 p.m., authorities were called to a fire in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue and two people were rescued from the building, police said.
A 60-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition while a 62-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Mt. Sinai, officials said.
Further investigation determined the fire to be arson, authorities said.
No one was in custody.
Prosecutors detail disturbing history of domestic violence by man accused of killing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins
The Latest
She thinks it’s a relationship dealbreaker, and he thinks she needs to get over it.
Finley Kristin, 10, caught the surprise of a bowfin over Father’s Day weekend to earn Fish of the Week.
The final straw for DeRozan, considered the “King of the Fourth” for three seasons with the Bulls, came when Alex Caruso was traded to the Thunder for Josh Giddey.
After nearly three years of ineligibility for employment within the league due to involvement in the Brad Aldrich sexual-assault scandal, the Hawks’ former GM and coach will now be eligible to be hired by any team starting July 10.