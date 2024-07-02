Passenger stabbed aboard CTA Red Line in Rogers Park

A passenger was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train Monday night in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 10:50 p.m., a man, 36, was on a train in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue when someone approached and attacked him with a knife, Chicago police said.

The man suffered lacerations to his right cheek and nose and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

