Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Passenger stabbed aboard CTA Red Line in Rogers Park

About 10:50 p.m., a man, 36, was on a CTA train in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue when someone approached and attacked him with a knife, Chicago police said. He was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A CTA train on the tracks.

A man was stabbed on a Red Line train July 1, 2024 on the North Side.

Sun-Times file

A passenger was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train Monday night in Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 10:50 p.m., a man, 36, was on a train in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue when someone approached and attacked him with a knife, Chicago police said.

The man suffered lacerations to his right cheek and nose and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

