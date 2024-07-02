Passenger stabbed aboard CTA Red Line in Rogers Park
About 10:50 p.m., a man, 36, was on a CTA train in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue when someone approached and attacked him with a knife, Chicago police said. He was hospitalized in good condition.
The man suffered lacerations to his right cheek and nose and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
