Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Man fatally shot in Austin

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was dropped off at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man sitting inside a parked vehicle was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Austin on the West Side.

About 9:30 a.m., the man, 31, was in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue when four assailants exited a sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The unidentified man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was dropped off at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The gunmen returned to the sedan and fled south, officials said.

No one was in custody.

