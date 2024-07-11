Man, 24, found fatally shot inside Englewood home

A man was found shot to death Thursday inside a home in the Englewood neighborhood.
Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the 24-year-old about 4:30 p.m. inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Throop Street, Chicago police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.
