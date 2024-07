Man fatally shot during argument in Grand Boulevard

A man was fatally shot during an argument early Wednesday in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

The man, 26, was arguing with someone about 3:35 a.m. in the 500 block of East 47th Street when he was shot in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Provident Hospital where he died due to his injuries, police said.

At least five people have been killed by citywide gunfire since Tuesday night. Among those killed were a tow truck driver and a man who were killed in a shootout in Roseland.

No one was in custody.