Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham
The man, 18, was sitting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of West 88th Street about 6:05 p.m. Sunday when he was hit in the leg by gunfire, police said. He died at a hospital.
The man, 18, was sitting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of West 88th Street about 6:05 p.m. when he was hit in the leg by gunfire, police said. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he later died.
No one is in custody.
