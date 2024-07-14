The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham

The man, 18, was sitting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of West 88th Street about 6:05 p.m. Sunday when he was hit in the leg by gunfire, police said. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 1800 block of West 88th Street.

A man was shot and killed in Auburn Gresham on Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The man, 18, was sitting in a vehicle in the 1800 block of West 88th Street about 6:05 p.m. when he was hit in the leg by gunfire, police said. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he later died.

No one is in custody.

