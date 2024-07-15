The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
Crime News Suburban Chicago

Woman shot at Matteson Amazon fulfillment center

The shooting of the 33-year-old woman, who was grazed in the head and suffered non life-threatening injuries, was likely sparked by an earlier fight involving staffers in the parking lot, officials said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
One person was injured during a shooting on July 15, 2024, at an Amazon fulfillment center in Matteson, Il.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was injured during a shooting Sunday night at an Amazon fulfillment center in south suburban Matteson, according to officials.

About 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Amazon Fulfillment Center, 7001 Vollmer Road, and located a 33-year-old woman who had suffered a graze wound to the head, according to Matteson police.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigations indicate the shooting was likely retaliation for an unreported fight that occurred in the parking lot earlier in the night between employees, police said.

Police believe the incident was isolated.

Officials have not provided any additional details.

