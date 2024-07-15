Man found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was fatally shot early Monday in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was discovered unresponsive about 2:05 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 71st Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

The unidentified man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. There was no one in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.