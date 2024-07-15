The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing

The man was discovered unresponsive in the 1200 block of East 71st Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Man found shot to death in Greater Grand Crossing
CFD-01.JPG

A man was fatally shot July 15, 2024, in Grand Crossing.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot early Monday in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was discovered unresponsive about 2:05 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 71st Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

The unidentified man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. There was no one in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot, killed in Auburn Gresham identified
2 men wounded in South Lawndale shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting
Chicago faith leaders react after Donald Trump assassination attempt
Former fire chief killed at Trump rally died protecting his family from gunfire: 'He's a hero'
5th person robbed at gunpoint in Austin by man they met on dating apps, police say
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-524.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Readers call out Abby for disparaging wife who doesn’t help cook
Responding to a woman tired of hosting her husband’s friends, columnist gave the visiting husband a pass but called his wife ‘lazy and insensitive’ for failing to contribute in the kitchen.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, July 15, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Hagen Smith
White Sox
White Sox select left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith with the No. 5 pick in 2024 MLB Draft
The White Sox selected left-hander Hagen Smith from Arkansas with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
By Kyle Williams
 
FLOOD-070323-14.jpg
Weather
Chicago, northern Illinois under severe weather watch; 2 to 3 inches of rain, high winds expected
Forecasters say ‘torrential rains’ are likely. Chicago is under a flood watch. The storm could drop 2 to 3 inches of rain and bring winds in excess of 58 mph. Another storm system could move through the region Monday evening.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Actor James Sikking (pictured in 1986) died of complications from dementia.
Obituaries
James Sikking, 'Hill Street Blues' and 'Doogie Howser' actor, dies at 90
On the acclaimed NBC police drama, Sikking played Lt. Howard Hunter, uptight head of the Emergency Action Team.
By AP
 