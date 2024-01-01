The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 1, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Woman shot during attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park reflects on the attack: ‘I thought I was dead already’

Jaquita Sims remains in shock. She told the Sun-Times she has flashbacks, and her family is caring for her. Her co-worker, who was driving, is recovering from his wounds.

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Woman shot during attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park reflects on the attack: ‘I thought I was dead already’
Shooting victim Jaquita Sims and her boyfriend, William Thomas Jr. Sims and a co-worker were on their way to work at O’Hare Airport early Wednesday when three people got out of an SUV and demanded the co-worker’s car. Sims and her co-worker were wounded.

Shooting victim Jaquita Sims and her boyfriend, William Thomas. Sims and a co-worker were on their way to work at O’Hare Airport early Wednesday when three people got out of an SUV and demanded the co-worker’s car. Sims and her co-worker were wounded.

Provided

As gunfire erupted in a carjacking attempt Wednesday morning in West Garfield Park, Jaquita Sims was sure she was taking her final breath.

My co-worker, whose car they were in, “thought I was dead already, and I thought I was dead already, too,” Sims told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Sims, 40, and her 65-year-old co-worker were their way to work at O’Hare Airport about 4:40 a.m. when Sims spotted an SUV coming toward them in the 100 block of North Kostner Avenue, Chicago police said.

As the SUV sped down the one-way street, she thought it was a police vehicle involved in a chase. The SUV stopped and three masked gunmen jumped out and demanded her co-worker’s car.

“I started screaming my co-worker’s name out,” Sims said.

Police said the gunmen opened fire after Sims’ co-worker shot first and missed.

But Sims says the assailants opened fire as soon as they saw her co-worker’s gun. The co-worker has a concealed carry license and a valid FOID card, police said.

“All I heard was loud noises after that, and my eyes was closed,” Sims said. “I heard [my co-worker] kept screaming my name, but I couldn’t answer him.”

When the shooting stopped, Sims couldn’t move her right arm and could feel blood running down her face, but she kept saying, “I’m alive” and “I’m breathing.”

Sims’ co-worker drove them to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where she learned she had been shot in the chest. Her co-worker was grazed in the right calf.

Doctors told Sims they couldn’t remove the bullet — which is still lodged in Sims’ breast — because doing so would cause more damage to her. Detectives told her the car had 18 bullet holes.

Sims was still in shock. She says she has flashbacks, and her family constantly checks on her to make sure she’s still breathing.

“I don’t bother nobody, I’m a good person, I go to church,” Sims told the Sun-Times. “I go to work, and I make a living for my family, and that’s it.”

Sims burst into tears when she saw her family at the hospital.

“I’m very glad she wasn’t killed,” William Thomas, Sims’ fiancé, said in an interview. “She’s blessed.”

Sims was released from the hospital Wednesday and is being cared for by her family due to the injuries she suffered from her gunshot wound and glass shards from the broken car windows.

“My mom and my sister have to help me in and out [of] the bed, they have to feed me. ... They have to do everything for me because my right arm is not working,” Sims said. “I can’t work, I can’t do nothing. They took a lot from me.”

Sims hasn’t spoken to her co-worker since the shooting but heard from her sister that he was “doing OK and was just shaken up and scared to go to work.”

Sims hopes detectives catch the gunmen who shot her and her co-worker.

Related
Related

“I just pray the police find him, that’s what my prayer is about,” Sims said.

Next Up In Crime
Man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting dies
Shots fired into Greater Grand Crossing home leave 1 dead, 2 wounded
Man shot in suspected road rage incident in Andersonville
Ex-boyfriend of Austin woman killed in domestic dispute is charged with her murder
Man wounded in East Side shooting
Mount Prospect man charged with fatal stabbing at Des Plaines Burger King
The Latest
A photo of Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy talking. before a game.
Bears
If Bears coach Matt Eberflus stays, he must get it right in crucial decisions on Justin Fields, Luke Getsy
He deferred his assessment on those two to the offseason, which starts next week.
By Jason Lieser
 
The view from high in the headhouse of the former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield.
Money
Decaying Pillsbury mill that once churned flour into opportunity is now getting new life
The nonprofit Moving Pillsbury Forward has $6 million in commitments and plans for obtaining the balance of the $10 million needed to raze the Springfield plant and redevelop the site.
By John O’Connor | AP
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting dies
Lamar Baker, 34, was found Saturday in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died Sunday at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears’ rebuild gets a chance for validation at Lambeau
The Bears’ 37-17 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at Soldier Field was impressive, but beating the Packers in Green Bay — with the Packers all but needing a victory to make the playoffs — will be a different challenge that will provide an even clearer picture of where this team is headed.
By Mark Potash
 
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Matt Eberflus: Bears won’t sit anyone out for Packers game
One day after they were eliminated from playoff contention, the Bears harbor no plans to bench any of their healthy players in the season finale.
By Patrick Finley
 