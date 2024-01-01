Man killed, 2 women wounded in shooting inside South Side home

A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting inside a home early Monday in Greater Grand Crossing.

About 12:45 a.m., someone from outside the home in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue opened fire and hit three people inside, Chicago police said.

A man, 53, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A woman, 49, was struck in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago medical center in critical condition, police said. The other, 48, was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No arrests were made.

