The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Convenience store clerk fatally shot during attempted robbery in Greater Grand Crossing

The man, 43, was in an alley in the 300 block of East 79th Street when someone tried to rob him and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Convenience store clerk fatally shot during attempted robbery in Greater Grand Crossing
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times

Sun-Times file

A man working at a convenience store was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in Greater Grand Crossing Tuesday night, police said.

Shadi Mohammads Uleimen Almomani, 43, was in an alley in the 300 block of East 79th Street when another man approached him and tried to rob him, then fired shots around 10:15 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Almomani was shot in the head and he was dead on the scene at 10:30 p.m., officials said.

Detectives are investigating and no one has been arrested.

Next Up In Crime
Southwest Side needs a new police district, alderpersons say
Kim Foxx touts accomplishing her ‘mission’ as Cook County state’s attorney: ‘No one drove me out of this job’
City must move quickly on bollards to curb crash-and-grabs in Streeterville
Off-duty police officer OK after Chicago Lawn shootout
Ray Epps, target of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories, gets a year of probation in Capitol riot
Man critically wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Arguments with grandma fueled by my anger issues
Sharing a home used to be wonderful for the duo, but that has changed as differences of opinion come to light.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Phil Rosenthal doing a show on Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil. Courtesy of Netflix
Sports
Phil Rosenthal of “Somebody Feed Phil” comes to Rosemont
Netflix’s Phil Rosenthal, of “Somebody Feed Phil,” will do a Q&A Saturday at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show in Rosemont.
By Dale Bowman
 
Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks at a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023.
Other Views
Activism for diversity and civil rights is needed more than ever. Claudine Gay’s story is proof.
A new campaign will mobilize support for federal legislation, including the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and other measures, the head of the National Urban League writes.
By Marc H. Morial
 
On Friday, crews started boarding up units in Rudolph Williams’ 30-unit apartment complex in Harvey. The mayor has promised an investigation.
Suburban Chicago
Video of 73-year-old boarded up inside his suburban Chicago apartment sparks investigation
In a viral video, Rudolph Williams was in his unit in a dilapidated apartment building when the windows and doors were boarded up.
By Sophia Tareen | Associated Press
 
Auschwitz is visible in the background as friends and family of the camp’s commandant frolic on the other side of the fence in “The Zone of Interest.”
Movies and TV
‘The Zone of Interest’ powerfully depicts a Nazi family’s cushy life in the shadow of Auschwitz
Banal routine of commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife and children contrasts with the horrors happening next door.
By Richard Roeper
 