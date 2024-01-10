Convenience store clerk fatally shot during attempted robbery in Greater Grand Crossing

A man working at a convenience store was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in Greater Grand Crossing Tuesday night, police said.

Shadi Mohammads Uleimen Almomani, 43, was in an alley in the 300 block of East 79th Street when another man approached him and tried to rob him, then fired shots around 10:15 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Almomani was shot in the head and he was dead on the scene at 10:30 p.m., officials said.

Detectives are investigating and no one has been arrested.

