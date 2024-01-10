Suspect charged in officer shooting following Prada crash-and-grab

A man suspected of shooting a Chicago police officer after a crash-and-grab robbery in the Gold Coast earlier this week has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies.

Deshawn Lucas, 33, faces two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, all felony charges.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said someone initially tried to drive a Dodge Durango into the Prada store at 30 E. Oak St. about 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Officers responding to the crash-and-grab encountered a gunman on the scene who tried to flee and exchanged gunfire with police when he was told to drop his weapon, Snelling said.

The officer was shot in the leg and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital before being released Monday afternoon, according to Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).

Lucas, who was shot and initially reported in serious-to-critical condition, remained hospitalized Wednesday while in police custody, police said.

Before the gunfight, Lucas was an “active participant” in the Prada burglary and was seen entering the store and removing “numerous items,” according to a police report.

Lucas has a long criminal record and is wanted under a warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals in a gun case, a source told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the incident.

Lucas is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Hopkins and other city officials are pushing to increase security at downtown retail stores to prevent the strategy of ramming a vehicle through a storefront to steal goods.

“We think it’s something retailers will support,” Hopkins said this week. “It keeps happening, targeting the stores on Oak Street and Michigan Avenue. The sooner we can get these security bollards installed, the less likely it is we’re gonna have these repeat offenses targeting the same stores.”

