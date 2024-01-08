Chicago police officer and another person shot on Gold Coast

A Chicago police officer and another person were shot on the Gold Coast Monday morning.
The officer was shot in the leg near Rush and Oak streets around 4:15 a.m., police said. The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Another person was also shot and taken to Northwestern in serious to critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Chief Walter Schroeder. An ambulance was sent to Walton and State streets, Schroeder said.
Police have set up a staging area at 259 E. Erie St.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating.
Check back for details.
Most owners of assault-style weapons in Illinois appear not to have registered them as required by law
In 40 years as a journalist, I visited every Chicago neighborhood. For the first time, I now fear for my safety.
The Latest
It’s old news that Reichel has struggled. But the Hawks are working closely with the 21-year-old forward to try to turn things around — and they’re keeping a long-term perspective in the meantime.
Most owners of assault-style weapons in Illinois appear not to have registered them as required by law
There are minimal consequences for failing to register, and whether the law is even enforced depends heavily on where you live and how authorities discover an unregistered gun.
In 40 years as a journalist, I visited every Chicago neighborhood. For the first time, I now fear for my safety.
I’m long past the “bullet-proof” vibrancy of youth — but I feel like the same person, only traversing a different city that has many more palpable threats, Andy Shaw writes.
It’s not uncommon to receive an unexpected windfall this time of year thanks to a bonus from work or a tax refund. Whatever the circumstances, it’s easy to make costly mistakes.
The voices of ordinary people often are muffled in political campaigns, as candidates are deluged with cash from wealthy donors.