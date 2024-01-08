Chicago police officer and another person shot on Gold Coast

A Chicago police officer and another person were shot on the Gold Coast Monday morning.

The officer was shot in the leg near Rush and Oak streets around 4:15 a.m., police said. The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Another person was also shot and taken to Northwestern in serious to critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Chief Walter Schroeder. An ambulance was sent to Walton and State streets, Schroeder said.

Police have set up a staging area at 259 E. Erie St.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating.

Check back for details.