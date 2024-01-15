The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in South Chicago shooting

About 1:20 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in South Chicago shooting
CPD_02.JPG

A man was killed in a shooting early Monday in South Chicago on the South Side.

About 1:20 a.m., the 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man, shot killed in Woodlawn
Death of man found wounded in Greater Grand Crossing is ruled a homicide
Man killed in McKinley Park drive-by shooting
Man fatally shot in Pilsen
Hija de presunta asesina de Marlen Ochoa-López se declara culpable y acuerda testificar contra su madre
Five liquor stores held up in 2 hours on Northwest Side
The Latest
A fire was started on a CTA train early Saturday in the Loop.
Transportation
Orange Line service to Midway Airport suspended due to ‘track conditions’
Commuters should consider alternatives such as the #62 Archer bus, the CTA said in a service alert.
By Sun-Times staff
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I tell my daughter about obituary snub?
Widow discovers that the piece about her husband, written by his father decades ago, left out her and the couple’s child.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at a bank of microphones at a Jan. 7, 1966 news conference in Chicago with activist Albert Raby at his left.
Editorials
To honor Martin Luther King Jr., pick a cause in 2024 and run with it
After the holiday and the commemorations, carry King’s legacy forward by advocating for a cause, such as voting rights, reproductive rights, economic justice or a green economy.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) speaks during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in 2022.
Elections
Democratic ward committeeperson’s job has lost its luster for City Council members
A growing number of sitting alderpersons are either not running at all, or they’ve been forced to withdraw and perhaps run as write-in candidates after failing to gather the number of signatures needed to get on the ballot.
By Fran Spielman
 
Suspected of murder, Imogen (Violett Beane) seeks help from veteran detective Rufus (Mandy Patinkin) to clear her name on “Death and Other Details.”
Movies and TV
On stylish ‘Death and Other Details,’ detective and suspect must crack a cruise-ship crime
Mandy Patinkin, as the faded gumshoe, has great chemistry with protege Violetta Beane on Hulu series full of attention-getting gimmicks.
By Richard Roeper
 