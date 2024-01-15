Man killed in South Chicago shooting

A man was killed in a shooting early Monday in South Chicago on the South Side.

About 1:20 a.m., the 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

