Man killed in South Chicago shooting
About 1:20 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 8200 block of South South Shore Drive when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday in South Chicago on the South Side.
The man, whose name was not released, was dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
Area 2 detectives are investigating.
