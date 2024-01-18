Man fatally shot in Little Village

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
A man was shot to death early Wednesday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The man, 29, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 3400 block of West 24th Street when someone opened fire about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

