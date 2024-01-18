Riverdale man charged with shooting at Chicago police officers on Far South Side
Antwan Dixon, 25, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. No one was hurt.
A Riverdale man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting at Chicago police officers Wednesday on the Far South Side.
Just before 2 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of East 131st Street encountered Antwan Dixon, who was armed, Chicago police said.
They exchanged gunfire and Dixon, 25, attempted to flee, but he was arrested a short time later, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
Dixon is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
He was expected to appear in court Friday. No one was hurt in the incident.
