Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Teen boy wounded in Austin shooting

The boy, 15, was shot in the leg in an apartment in the 1700 block of North Mango Avenue before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times

Sun-Times file

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Tuesday in an apartment in Austin.

Just before 5 p.m., the 15-year-old was inside the residence in the 1700 block of North Mango Avenue when he was shot, Chicago police said. It wasn’t clear from where the shots were fired.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

