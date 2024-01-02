Teen boy wounded in Austin shooting

A teenage boy was shot and wounded Tuesday in an apartment in Austin.

Just before 5 p.m., the 15-year-old was inside the residence in the 1700 block of North Mango Avenue when he was shot, Chicago police said. It wasn’t clear from where the shots were fired.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

