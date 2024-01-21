Man critically wounded in Archer Heights shooting
A 32-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 4500 block of West 47th Street about 3:56 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant fired shots, police said.
A man was wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights on Sunday afternoon.
A 32-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 4500 block of West 47th Street about 3:56 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up to him in traffic and an occupant fired shots, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
About 7:30 p.m. Sunday a woman was hit by an inbound Rock Island train near West 99th Street and South Vincennes Avenue, Metra said.
Donald Trump says he can stop Ukraine war in 24 hours, evokes bogus claim on curbing Chicago crime in a day
On the domestic front, when it comes to Chicago, Trump, during his time as president never delivered on his claim that Chicago crime could be solved in a few days.
Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game with a 27-24 win Sunday night.
Four new teams join: Glenbrook North, Crystal Lake South, Lake Forest and Barrington.
Former South Siders come close to confirming they’re a couple during talk show appearance.