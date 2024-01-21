Man critically wounded in Archer Heights shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights on Sunday afternoon.

A 32-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 4500 block of West 47th Street about 3:56 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up to him in traffic and an occupant fired shots, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

No one is in custody.

