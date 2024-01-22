The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Boy, 13, shot in Garfield Park

The boy is in good condition after being shot in the shoulder and chest, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 13, shot in Garfield Park
Police_Tape_1.jpg

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The boy was in the 600 block of South Francisco Avenue just before 10 p.m. when someone in a white car fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and right shoulder. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
Man killed, another injured in Roseland shooting
Chicago’s FBI boss preparing for threats in unusual election year that brings Democratic convention to town
Woman hit, killed by Metra train in Washington Heights
Man critically wounded in Archer Heights shooting
Mother, 3 adult daughters killed in Tinley Park domestic-related shooting; 1 in custody
The Latest
Palestinians inspect the rubble of a mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City on Oct. 9, 2023.
City Hall
Gaza cease-fire resolution vote to be postponed in City Council
Ald. Debra Silverstein, the City Council’s lone Jewish member, was the driving force behind the effort to put off another emotionally-charged debate about the war, which has dragged on for more than three months.
By Fran Spielman
 
“Big Hill” seen on the right side of this photo is where eight new bike trails are to be made, said executive director of Friends of Big Marsh, Paul Fitzgerald.
South Deering
Big Marsh Park looks to add new mountain bike trails after supporters raise $360K of $1.5M goal
The mountain bike trails will include ramps, sharp turns, jumps and hills. There will also be pedestrian-friendly parts to the trail.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Illinois Supreme Court building.
Bail Reform
With end of cash bail, ‘dramatic increase’ in appeals from people ordered held in jail or told to submit to restrictions to be released
The Illinois Supreme Court announced this week it had created a task force to study the issue and report back to the state’s highest court.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Raj Sarathy and his now-husband, both wearing tuxedos, clasp hands as they get married in front of the Chicago rat hole, surrounded by pink and blue balloons.
Roscoe Village
Chicago ‘rat hole’ legacy grows with wedding and engagement
A day after neighbors restored the sidewalk imprint that had been patched up, some people are incorporating the Roscoe Village landmark into important life moments.
By Violet Miller
 