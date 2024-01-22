Boy, 13, shot in Garfield Park

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

The boy was in the 600 block of South Francisco Avenue just before 10 p.m. when someone in a white car fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and right shoulder. He was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area 4 detectives are investigating.

